Carlson Capital Management Purchases 1,652 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

PFE opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.