Carlson Capital Management Has $411,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

GOOG opened at $1,275.88 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,187.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,318.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

