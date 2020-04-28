Carlson Capital Management Acquires 204 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. FIX lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

