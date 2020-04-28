CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). CareDx reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,537.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,517.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,390 shares of company stock worth $632,314. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 26.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,102,000 after buying an additional 609,930 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareDx stock opened at $25.69 on Friday. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

