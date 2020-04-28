Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.