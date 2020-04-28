Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $726,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

