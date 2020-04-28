CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD (LON:CIFU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD (LON:CIFU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.20. CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $152,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.39.

CARADOR/SHS CL-USD USD Company Profile (LON:CIFU)

Carador Income Fund plc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO Capital Partners International LLP. The fund is co-managed by GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in Senior Notes of CDOs collateralized by senior secured bank loans and equity and mezzanine tranches of CDOs.

