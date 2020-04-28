Capital One Financial Weighs in on Welltower Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Welltower in a research report issued on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

NYSE:WELL opened at $45.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Welltower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Welltower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

