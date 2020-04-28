Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $63.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.39.

Shares of COF opened at $59.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

