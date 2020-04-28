Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Nomura

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by Nomura from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura Securities raised Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.39.

NYSE COF opened at $59.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

