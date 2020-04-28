Canfor (CFP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canfor (TSE: CFP) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2020 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

4/24/2020 – Canfor was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00.

4/13/2020 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

4/7/2020 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$12.50.

CFP stock opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53. Canfor Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.11 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.46.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 0.230293 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

