Canfor (CFP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canfor (TSE: CFP) in the last few weeks:
- 4/27/2020 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00.
- 4/24/2020 – Canfor was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2020 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00.
- 4/13/2020 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00.
- 4/7/2020 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2020 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2020 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$12.50.
CFP stock opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53. Canfor Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.11 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.46.
Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 0.230293 earnings per share for the current year.
Further Reading: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.