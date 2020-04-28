Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 970 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 96.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,077,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,064,000 after acquiring an additional 529,112 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 318,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 463,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

NYSE:MRK opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

