Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $541.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

