CalAmp (CAMP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect CalAmp to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAMP stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised CalAmp to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

