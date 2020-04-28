Cairn Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

