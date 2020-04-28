CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

CAHS China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.38. CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 5,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Get CAHS China HGS Real Estate alerts:

CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. CAHS China HGS Real Estate had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CAHS China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAHS China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.