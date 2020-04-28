Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the March 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE BURL opened at $182.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.97. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.81.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $13,397,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 225.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

