Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock Price Up 8.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $28.82, approximately 102,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 70,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Specifically, insider F Kevin Tylus purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $79,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $532.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 231,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 201,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

