Brokers Set Expectations for PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 99.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,776,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

