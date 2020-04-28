Brokers Set Expectations for National Bank Holdings Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE NBHC opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. National Bank has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $736.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of National Bank by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Bank by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.