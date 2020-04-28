Brokerages Expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post sales of $104.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.78 million and the highest is $106.20 million. Novocure posted sales of $73.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year sales of $452.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.30 million to $479.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $580.95 million, with estimates ranging from $495.50 million to $663.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -923.75 and a beta of 1.97. Novocure has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $98.84.

In other Novocure news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $1,953,849.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,297,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $411,237.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,997.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,623 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,330 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Novocure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,360,000 after buying an additional 274,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Novocure by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,349,000 after buying an additional 734,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Novocure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

