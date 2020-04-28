Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.59 billion and the lowest is $4.58 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $18.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $18.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.64 billion to $19.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.58.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,459.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.15. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

