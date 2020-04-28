Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Billion

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.59 billion and the lowest is $4.58 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $18.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $18.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.64 billion to $19.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.58.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,459.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 986.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.15. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.