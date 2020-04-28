Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $397.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $402.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 803,252 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth about $7,843,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,297.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 521,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 476,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6,960.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 343,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 338,471 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

