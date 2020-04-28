Brokerages Expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.34). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

