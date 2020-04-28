Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report sales of $18.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.89 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $5.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $102.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $141.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $154.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.99 million to $194.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Link Fund Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,459,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 452,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

TBPH stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.