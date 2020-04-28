Brokerages Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Square posted sales of $959.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. UBS Group lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $1,996,135 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Square by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Square by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 2.82.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

