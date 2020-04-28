Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.41. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 34,600 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.
Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
