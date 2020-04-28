Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $1.41. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 34,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Broadway Financial worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

