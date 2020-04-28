British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 55,587 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,587 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.