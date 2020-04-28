British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 15,752 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.