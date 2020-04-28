Brightworth Sells 889 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brightworth decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in AT&T were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in AT&T by 15.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders have purchased 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

