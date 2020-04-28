Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 3,878 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,771.7% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,209,000 after buying an additional 2,279,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

