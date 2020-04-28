Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,099 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 42,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 59,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

XOM stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $80.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

