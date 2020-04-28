Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $3.13 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $160.75 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

