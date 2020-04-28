Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $18.12 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,666.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

