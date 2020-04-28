BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Up 5.2%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.08 and last traded at $48.64, 301,886 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 360,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Raymond James downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BOK Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

