BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Up 5.2%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.08 and last traded at $48.64, 301,886 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 360,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Raymond James downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.63.
In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BOK Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.
About BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
