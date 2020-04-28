Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on LCNB Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of LCNB in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $14.25 on Monday. LCNB has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $184.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LCNB by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in LCNB by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LCNB by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LCNB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in LCNB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.