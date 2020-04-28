Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $146.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boeing remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenue, orders and deliveries. The current U.S. government’s inclination toward strengthening the nation’s defense system should act as a growth catalyst for defense players like Boeing. However, Boeing's commercial business has been suffering due to lower 737 deliveries, following 737 Max product line's grounding and subsequent costs associated with it. Such dismal performance recorded by Boeing’s largest revenue-generating business segment has also been hitting the company’s bottom line and cash position. This may have caused its share price to underperform its industry in the past year. Lately, Airbus beat Boeing by seizing the title of the world’s largest plane maker, for the first time in last eight years.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.41.

Boeing stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.07. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

