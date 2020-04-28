Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN):

4/22/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $6.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $23.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

4/14/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

4/8/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/6/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

3/20/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/11/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $821.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.20. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,057,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 284,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

