BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of BioSolar Inc (OTCMKTS:BSRC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,196,440 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.03 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

BioSolar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSRC)

BioSolar, Inc develops technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company also focuses on developing silicon alloy based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It plans to engage with lithium-ion battery manufacturers and identify licensing partners in the electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid electrical storage industries to market its products.

