Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Up 11.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) rose 11.4% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $21.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Big Lots traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.70, approximately 2,980,834 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,858,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.15.

In other news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Big Lots by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $797.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

