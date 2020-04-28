Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Raised to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BIG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Lots from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Big Lots by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $14,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 151,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.