Bfsg LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,008 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,264 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 318,519 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

