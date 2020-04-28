Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Shares of BERY opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

