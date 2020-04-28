BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,579 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

