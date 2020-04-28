BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,904 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.73. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.