BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,957,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,439,000 after buying an additional 331,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after buying an additional 695,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after buying an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,054,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,404,000 after buying an additional 487,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,235,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

