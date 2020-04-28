BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

