Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the first quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.6% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 553.3% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 81,374 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 23,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 132,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $276.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

