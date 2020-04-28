Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Sells 198 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

Shares of V opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

