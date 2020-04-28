Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,468.11.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,270.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,183.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,316.89. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.